Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK) Short Interest Update

Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 75,700 shares, a growth of 8.1% from the April 15th total of 70,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Capital Bancorp Price Performance

Capital Bancorp stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.15. 26,790 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,512. The company has a market cap of $226.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Capital Bancorp has a 12-month low of $15.32 and a 12-month high of $27.49.

Get Capital Bancorp alerts:

Capital Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Capital Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 8.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several analysts recently issued reports on CBNK shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Capital Bancorp from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Capital Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CBNK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Capital Bancorp by 22.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 84,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 15,626 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Capital Bancorp by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 410,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,376,000 after acquiring an additional 5,230 shares in the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC bought a new position in Capital Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $493,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in Capital Bancorp by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 26,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 5,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Capital Bancorp by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. 31.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Capital Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Capital Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary Capital Bank, NA. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, OpenSky, and Corporate. The Commercial Banking segment provides personalized service to commercial clients throughout the Washington, DC and Baltimore metropolitan areas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.