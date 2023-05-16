Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK) Short Interest Update

Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 75,700 shares, a growth of 8.1% from the April 15th total of 70,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.
Capital Bancorp stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.15. 26,790 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,512. The company has a market cap of $226.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Capital Bancorp has a 12-month low of $15.32 and a 12-month high of $27.49.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Capital Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 8.36%.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CBNK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Capital Bancorp by 22.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 84,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 15,626 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Capital Bancorp by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 410,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,376,000 after acquiring an additional 5,230 shares in the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC bought a new position in Capital Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $493,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in Capital Bancorp by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 26,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 5,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Capital Bancorp by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. 31.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Capital Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary Capital Bank, NA. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, OpenSky, and Corporate. The Commercial Banking segment provides personalized service to commercial clients throughout the Washington, DC and Baltimore metropolitan areas.
