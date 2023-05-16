Cantor Fitzgerald Trims Asensus Surgical (NYSEAMERICAN:ASXC) Target Price to $1.30

Asensus Surgical (NYSEAMERICAN:ASXC – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Cantor Fitzgerald from $1.50 to $1.30 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Asensus Surgical from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th.

Get Asensus Surgical alerts:

Asensus Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of ASXC stock opened at $0.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $147.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.78. Asensus Surgical has a 52 week low of $0.28 and a 52 week high of $1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.57.

Insider Activity at Asensus Surgical

Asensus Surgical ( NYSEAMERICAN:ASXC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). Asensus Surgical had a negative net margin of 1,066.19% and a negative return on equity of 54.59%. The company had revenue of $2.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 million. As a group, analysts expect that Asensus Surgical will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Andrea Biffi purchased 293,077 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.71 per share, for a total transaction of $208,084.67. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 492,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,898.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Masters Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Asensus Surgical in the 1st quarter worth $1,213,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Asensus Surgical by 74.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 565,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 240,648 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Asensus Surgical by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 296,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 86,400 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Asensus Surgical by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 210,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 85,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Asensus Surgical in the 2nd quarter worth about $106,000. 11.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Asensus Surgical

(Get Rating)

Asensus Surgical, Inc is a medical device company, which digitizes the interface between the surgeon and the patient to improve minimally invasive surgery through digital laparoscopy. It enables the use of advanced capabilities like augmented intelligence, connectivity and robotics in laparoscopy, and addresses the current clinical, cognitive, and economic shortcomings in surgery.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Asensus Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asensus Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.