Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) Price Target Lowered to $7.00 at Benchmark

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Benchmark from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Caesarstone from a c rating to a d rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Caesarstone in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Caesarstone from $7.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

Get Caesarstone alerts:

Caesarstone Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSTE opened at $4.84 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Caesarstone has a 12-month low of $3.51 and a 12-month high of $10.67. The company has a market cap of $167.01 million, a P/E ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 0.51.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Caesarstone

Caesarstone ( NASDAQ:CSTE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The construction company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $159.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.83 million. Caesarstone had a negative net margin of 8.26% and a positive return on equity of 1.94%. Equities analysts expect that Caesarstone will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSTE. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caesarstone during the 1st quarter worth $92,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Caesarstone by 113.1% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 76,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 40,600 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Caesarstone by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,821 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 4,454 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caesarstone by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 384,778 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 27,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in Caesarstone by 88.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 36,271 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 17,017 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.84% of the company’s stock.

About Caesarstone

(Get Rating)

Caesarstone Ltd. operates as a multi material designer, producer and reseller of countertops used in residential and commercial buildings globally. It designs, develops, produces and source engineered quartz, natural stone and porcelain products that offer aesthetic appeal and functionality through a distinct variety of colors, styles, textures, and finishes used primarily as countertops, vanities, and other interior and exterior spaces.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Caesarstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesarstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.