BWX Technologies, Inc. (BWXT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 on June 8th

BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the technology company on Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th.

BWX Technologies has raised its dividend payment by an average of 9.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. BWX Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 28.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect BWX Technologies to earn $3.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.3%.

Shares of NYSE BWXT opened at $67.06 on Tuesday. BWX Technologies has a 1 year low of $48.53 and a 1 year high of $67.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.73. The firm has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10.

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The firm had revenue of $568.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. BWX Technologies’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

BWXT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $64.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,683,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $306,130,000 after acquiring an additional 217,425 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in BWX Technologies by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,346,253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $337,028,000 after buying an additional 214,544 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in BWX Technologies by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,645,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,473,000 after buying an additional 281,441 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in BWX Technologies by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,632,834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,804,000 after buying an additional 211,329 shares during the period. Finally, Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its stake in BWX Technologies by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 1,230,342 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,458,000 after buying an additional 32,992 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.33% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the Government Operations and Commercial Operations segments. The Government Operations segment manufactures naval nuclear reactors, including the related nuclear fuel, for the U.S. Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program for use in submarines and aircraft carriers.

