BWX Technologies, Inc. (BWXT) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 18th

BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the technology company on Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th.
BWX Technologies has increased its dividend payment by an average of 9.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 8 years. BWX Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 28.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect BWX Technologies to earn $3.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.3%.
BWX Technologies Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:BWXT opened at $67.06 on Tuesday. BWX Technologies has a 1-year low of $48.53 and a 1-year high of $67.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.73. The company has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.81.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts recently commented on BWXT shares. Barclays increased their price objective on BWX Technologies from $64.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Sunday. StockNews.com began coverage on BWX Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on BWX Technologies from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BWX Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 1,601.1% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in BWX Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 168.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares during the period. 99.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
BWX Technologies Company Profile
BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the Government Operations and Commercial Operations segments. The Government Operations segment manufactures naval nuclear reactors, including the related nuclear fuel, for the U.S. Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program for use in submarines and aircraft carriers.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BWX Technologies (BWXT)
- Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Turns Profitable On Successful Drug Launch
- Fast-Food Stocks Set To Sizzle This Summer
- Lightspeed Commerce to Capitalize on Labor Shortage
- The Turnaround for Weight Watchers is Taking Shape
- Is Uber Stock Pricing in Operational GAAP Profitability Soon?
Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.