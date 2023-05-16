Burtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRKHW) Short Interest Update

Burtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRKHW – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 140,000 shares, a drop of 16.0% from the April 15th total of 166,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days.

Burtech Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ:BRKHW remained flat at $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.03. Burtech Acquisition has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Burtech Acquisition

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Burtech Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Burtech Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Burtech Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,484,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Burtech Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Burtech Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000.

About Burtech Acquisition

Burtech Acquisition Corp. focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in technology industry in the Americas. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.

