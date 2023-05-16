Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 116,200 shares, a decrease of 6.2% from the April 15th total of 123,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 290.5 days.
Bunzl Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS BZLFF remained flat at $35.05 during trading on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.24 and its 200-day moving average is $35.18. Bunzl has a twelve month low of $28.86 and a twelve month high of $39.76.
Bunzl Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bunzl (BZLFF)
- Livent Stock Charges Higher as Lithium Prices Bounce
- The Home Depot Returns To The Bargain Basement: Yay!
- Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Turns Profitable On Successful Drug Launch
- Fast-Food Stocks Set To Sizzle This Summer
- Lightspeed Commerce to Capitalize on Labor Shortage
Receive News & Ratings for Bunzl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunzl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.