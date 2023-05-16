Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 116,200 shares, a decrease of 6.2% from the April 15th total of 123,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 290.5 days.

Bunzl Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BZLFF remained flat at $35.05 during trading on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.24 and its 200-day moving average is $35.18. Bunzl has a twelve month low of $28.86 and a twelve month high of $39.76.

Get Bunzl alerts:

Bunzl Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Bunzl Plc provides distribution and outsourcing services. It supplies non-food products operating primarily in the foodservice, grocery, cleaning and safety, non-food retail and healthcare markets. The firm offers supply services, including procurement and inventory management. It supply consumable products such as food packaging, disposable tableware and catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene supplies, guest amenities, personal protection equipment, packaging and healthcare consumables to various customer markets including grocery, foodservice, cleaning and hygiene, safety, non-food retail and healthcare.

Receive News & Ratings for Bunzl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunzl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.