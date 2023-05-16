Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,100,000 shares, a drop of 26.0% from the April 15th total of 5,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bunge during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bunge by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bunge during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bunge during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Bunge by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. 82.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Bunge in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Bunge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Bunge from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.22.

NYSE BG traded up $1.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $91.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,015,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,637,135. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.95. Bunge has a twelve month low of $80.41 and a twelve month high of $118.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.65.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.39 by ($0.13). Bunge had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The business had revenue of $15.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Bunge will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.6625 per share. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. This is an increase from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Bunge’s payout ratio is currently 24.53%.

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company. engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment is involved in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

