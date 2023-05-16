Builders Capital Mortgage (CVE:BCF) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Shares of Builders Capital Mortgage Corp. (CVE:BCF – Get Rating) dropped 1.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$8.98 and last traded at C$8.98. Approximately 400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 1,754 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.11.

Separately, Fundamental Research reduced their target price on shares of Builders Capital Mortgage from C$10.89 to C$10.48 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Builders Capital Mortgage Trading Down 1.4 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$9.27. The stock has a market cap of C$20.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76.

About Builders Capital Mortgage

Builders Capital Mortgage Corp. is headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Canada.

