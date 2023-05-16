Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) Short Interest Update

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,870,000 shares, an increase of 11.3% from the April 15th total of 1,680,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 329,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.7 days. Approximately 13.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

Get Build-A-Bear Workshop alerts:

Build-A-Bear Workshop Stock Performance

Build-A-Bear Workshop stock traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.70. The company had a trading volume of 364,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,629. The firm has a market cap of $309.18 million, a P/E ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.93. Build-A-Bear Workshop has a 1 year low of $12.47 and a 1 year high of $26.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.62.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Increases Dividend

Build-A-Bear Workshop ( NYSE:BBW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The specialty retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $145.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.54 million. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 45.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Build-A-Bear Workshop will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were issued a $1.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Build-A-Bear Workshop’s previous special dividend of $1.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Build-A-Bear Workshop

In other Build-A-Bear Workshop news, insider J. Christopher Hurt sold 22,930 shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total value of $546,651.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,852,582.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider J. Christopher Hurt sold 22,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total value of $546,651.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,852,582.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Maxine Clark sold 3,857 shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $100,320.57. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,617.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Build-A-Bear Workshop

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 313.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer, which offers interactive retail-entertainment experiences. It operates through following segments: Direct-To-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. The Direct-To-Consumer segment offers company-owned retail stores located in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Denmark, China, and e-commerce sites.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Build-A-Bear Workshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Build-A-Bear Workshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.