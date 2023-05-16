BSM Technologies (TSE:GPS) Shares Up 0.7%

Shares of BSM Technologies Inc (TSE:GPS – Get Rating) shot up 0.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$1.40 and last traded at C$1.40. 4,347 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 179,084 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.39.

BSM Technologies Stock Up 0.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of C$112.76 million and a PE ratio of -5.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$1.40.

About BSM Technologies

BSM Technologies Inc provides global positioning system fleet and asset management solutions in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers fleet and asset tracking, actionable report, machine to machine, interactive mapping, electronic logging device compatibility, routing, landmark and geozone, fuel and maintenance, workflow management, real-time alert, safety and compliance, and reefer monitoring services; and vehicle tracking, data access and reporting, trailer and non-powered asset tracking, safety and maintenance, and engine diagnostics, as well as electronic driver log, in-cab mobile data terminal, graphical logs, Web-based reports, and vehicle inspection reporting.

