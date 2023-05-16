Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Sells 733 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. reduced its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,104 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 733 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEL. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,121,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in TE Connectivity by 107.7% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 270 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in TE Connectivity by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 280 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 91.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $131.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Wolfe Research cut shares of TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.85.

TE Connectivity Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:TEL opened at $121.91 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.12. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $104.76 and a fifty-two week high of $138.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.31.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.07. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is 35.54%.

Insider Transactions at TE Connectivity

In related news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 9,418 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total transaction of $1,159,544.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,163 shares in the company, valued at $3,467,428.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 9,418 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total transaction of $1,159,544.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,163 shares in the company, valued at $3,467,428.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 25,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.32, for a total transaction of $3,061,058.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,750,487.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensor solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.