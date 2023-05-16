Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Sells 1,798 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lessened its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,798 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 142.4% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $96.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Bank of America cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.50.

NextEra Energy Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:NEE opened at $77.54 on Tuesday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.40 and a 1-year high of $91.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.48 and a 200 day moving average of $79.10. The firm has a market cap of $156.90 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 12.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other news, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. purchased 13,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.44 per share, with a total value of $995,808.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 129,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,749,111.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

