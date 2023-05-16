Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Sells 1,503 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lowered its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,503 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in Fastenal in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Fastenal by 617.0% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fastenal in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fastenal by 105.7% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on FAST. StockNews.com lowered shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Fastenal from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Fastenal in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Fastenal from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Fastenal from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.14.

Fastenal Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FAST opened at $54.22 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.18 and a 200-day moving average of $51.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $43.73 and a twelve month high of $56.65.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 34.83%. Fastenal’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 26th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.79%.

About Fastenal

(Get Rating)

Fastenal Co engages in the distribution of fasteners and tools. It also operates hardware stores. The company was founded by Robert A. Kierlin, Michael M. Gostomski, Henry K. McCannon, John D. Remick, and Stephen M. Slaggie in November 1967 and is headquartered in Winona, MN.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.