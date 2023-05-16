Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Sells 1,466 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lessened its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,466 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. RDA Financial Network raised its position in shares of Aflac by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 4,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Aflac by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 18,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Aflac by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 22,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of Aflac by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 10,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Aflac by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

AFL stock opened at $66.09 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.42 and a 200-day moving average of $68.64. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $52.07 and a fifty-two week high of $74.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.15. Aflac had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 22.90%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.24%.

Several analysts have commented on AFL shares. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Aflac in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Aflac from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Aflac from $73.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aflac presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.22.

In other news, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 18,210 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total transaction of $1,241,557.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,441,730.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total value of $32,225.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,241,887.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 18,210 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total value of $1,241,557.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,441,730.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 99,111 shares of company stock worth $6,740,998. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the followings segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.). The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

