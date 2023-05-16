Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Purchases 5,401 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 645.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,238 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,401 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 117.3% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 325.0% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 425 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at D.R. Horton

In related news, COO Michael J. Murray sold 54,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $5,951,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 257,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,356,371.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total value of $43,658.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $524,828.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Michael J. Murray sold 54,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $5,951,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 257,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,356,371.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,122 shares of company stock worth $6,153,884. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

D.R. Horton Trading Up 1.1 %

D.R. Horton stock opened at $109.80 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.52. The company has a market cap of $37.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.53. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.25 and a 52-week high of $111.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 6.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 15.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.03 EPS. Analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 10.57 EPS for the current year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $115.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. Wolfe Research cut shares of D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on D.R. Horton from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on D.R. Horton from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.77.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a home building company, which engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, Rental, and Others. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

