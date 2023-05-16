Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Chubb by 142.3% during the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 87.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

Chubb Price Performance

CB stock opened at $200.05 on Tuesday. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $173.78 and a one year high of $231.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $196.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $82.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.64.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.39 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 13.13%. Chubb’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 17.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 26.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on CB shares. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $256.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $239.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Atlantic Securities upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.54.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In related news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total transaction of $189,730.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,748,808.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total value of $189,730.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,748,808.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total transaction of $5,064,948.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 272,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,726,115.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Chubb

(Get Rating)

Chubb Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.