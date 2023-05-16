Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Boosts Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 2.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,982,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,476,595,000 after buying an additional 642,649 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,327,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $148,977,000 after purchasing an additional 550,306 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Paychex by 224.4% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 737,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,801,000 after buying an additional 510,432 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Paychex by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,275,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,397,188,000 after buying an additional 411,556 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Paychex by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,144,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $702,115,000 after buying an additional 379,291 shares during the last quarter. 71.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paychex alerts:

Paychex Stock Performance

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $108.17 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $109.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.43. The company has a market cap of $39.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.07, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.97. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.78 and a 52 week high of $139.47.

Paychex Increases Dividend

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. Paychex had a net margin of 30.54% and a return on equity of 46.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. This is a boost from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PAYX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Paychex from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Paychex in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Paychex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $119.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.79.

Paychex Profile

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.