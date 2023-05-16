Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Boosts Stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Capital One Financial by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Verus Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in Capital One Financial by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in Capital One Financial by 3.0% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Capital One Financial by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $89.12 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.03 billion, a PE ratio of 6.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.26. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $83.93 and a 12-month high of $128.95.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by ($1.49). The business had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.07 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 14.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.62 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 16.55%.

COF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $112.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $126.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Capital One Financial from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Capital One Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.78.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

