Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Acquires 1,285 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 29.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,702 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 99.0% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.64.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $100.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $98.10 and its 200 day moving average is $97.20. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.60 and a 52 week high of $121.23.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 50.56% and a net margin of 3.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 39.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Michael John Short sold 3,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.29, for a total value of $354,109.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,690,747.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 7,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.57, for a total value of $774,369.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 87,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,836,691.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael John Short sold 3,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.29, for a total transaction of $354,109.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,928 shares in the company, valued at $7,690,747.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,275 shares of company stock valued at $2,817,646 over the last three months. 1.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

