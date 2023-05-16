Brokerages Set WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Target Price at $54.83

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.83.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WSC shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th.

WillScot Mobile Mini Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of WSC stock opened at $44.62 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. WillScot Mobile Mini has a 1 year low of $30.52 and a 1 year high of $53.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

WillScot Mobile Mini ( NASDAQ:WSC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 20.32%. The firm had revenue of $590.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.95 million. On average, equities analysts predict that WillScot Mobile Mini will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.62 per share, for a total transaction of $223,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Erika T. Davis purchased 2,950 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.65 per share, for a total transaction of $149,417.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,753.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz purchased 5,000 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.62 per share, for a total transaction of $223,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 12,950 shares of company stock worth $624,868 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WillScot Mobile Mini

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSC. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 192.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 12,557 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 220,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $633,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 119,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,681,000 after purchasing an additional 4,380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

