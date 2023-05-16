Brokerages Set Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Price Target at $62.14

Shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.29.

SCCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Southern Copper from $53.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Southern Copper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Southern Copper from $55.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Southern Copper from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 29th.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

Southern Copper Stock Performance

Shares of SCCO stock opened at $72.30 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.99. Southern Copper has a one year low of $42.42 and a one year high of $82.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.38.

Southern Copper Cuts Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 8th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.94%.

In other news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.97, for a total transaction of $39,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $514,410.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.97, for a total value of $39,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $514,410.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andreve Vicente Ariztegui sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.11, for a total value of $114,165.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,884. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,500 shares of company stock worth $192,900. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Southern Copper

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCCO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 200.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,179,899 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $208,201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,789,376 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 761.9% in the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,756,533 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $210,186,000 after buying an additional 2,436,727 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 134.8% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,702,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $206,051,000 after buying an additional 1,551,189 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,763,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $209,759,000 after buying an additional 835,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,797,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $594,595,000 after purchasing an additional 756,555 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.03% of the company’s stock.

About Southern Copper

(Get Rating)

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations, Mexican Open-Pit Operations, and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.