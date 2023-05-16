Brokerages Set Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Target Price at $151.20

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $151.20.

DGX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $166.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “inline” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 1,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total value of $200,109.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,577,604.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 10.7% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 95,620 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,749,000 after acquiring an additional 9,225 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.7% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 57,264 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,425 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 14.9% in the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 130,784 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,046,000 after buying an additional 17,002 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 156,627 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $24,503,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DGX stock opened at $132.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $138.62 and a 200-day moving average of $144.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Quest Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $120.40 and a 12-month high of $158.34. The company has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 0.95.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to purchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

