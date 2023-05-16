Brokerages Set Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) PT at $52.38

Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.17.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PBA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. CIBC increased their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pembina Pipeline

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBA. Blue Rock Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the first quarter valued at about $1,530,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 24.2% during the first quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 24,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 232.2% during the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 53,173 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after buying an additional 37,167 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Pembina Pipeline during the first quarter worth $300,000. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 4.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 8,437 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.08% of the company’s stock.

Pembina Pipeline Price Performance

NYSE PBA opened at $32.30 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.73. Pembina Pipeline has a 52-week low of $29.59 and a 52-week high of $42.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The pipeline company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 26.15%. Equities research analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pembina Pipeline Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.493 per share. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.39%.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

