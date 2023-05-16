Brokerages Set HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Price Target at $29.69

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.69.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HPQ shares. StockNews.com started coverage on HP in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut HP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Bank of America decreased their target price on HP from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised HP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st.

HP Stock Performance

HPQ opened at $29.57 on Tuesday. HP has a one year low of $24.08 and a one year high of $40.79. The company has a market cap of $29.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.82.

HP Dividend Announcement

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.01. HP had a negative return on equity of 141.20% and a net margin of 4.36%. The business had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that HP will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.83%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.34, for a total value of $122,201.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,264,730.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.34, for a total value of $122,201.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,264,730.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total value of $1,121,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 766,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,612,568.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,710 shares of company stock valued at $1,588,389 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HP

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HPQ. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in HP during the first quarter worth $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in HP during the first quarter worth $38,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in HP during the first quarter worth $29,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in HP during the third quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in HP during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 79.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Stories

