Brokerages Set Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY) PT at $7.81

Shares of Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.81.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DSEY. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Diversey from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $9.00 to $8.40 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Diversey from $6.00 to $8.40 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Diversey from $6.00 to $8.40 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Diversey from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Diversey from $5.80 to $8.40 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:DSEY opened at $8.28 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Diversey has a one year low of $3.95 and a one year high of $10.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -14.28 and a beta of 2.15.

Diversey ( NASDAQ:DSEY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 17th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $701.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.41 million. Diversey had a negative net margin of 6.56% and a positive return on equity of 12.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Diversey will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Diversey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Diversey by 429.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 5,767 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diversey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Diversey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Diversey by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,074 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Institutional, and Food & Beverage. The Institutional segment offers products, solutions, equipment, and machines, including infection prevention and personal care products, floor and building care chemicals, kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals and machines, dosing and dispensing equipment, and floor care machines, as well as engineering, consulting, and training services related to productivity management, water and energy management, and risk management.

