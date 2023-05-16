Broadway Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BYFC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Broadway Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 66,800 shares, a growth of 9.5% from the April 15th total of 61,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 105,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Broadway Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadway Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadway Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Broadway Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Salzhauer Michael bought a new stake in shares of Broadway Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. 12.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Broadway Financial in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
Broadway Financial Trading Down 3.2 %
Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The savings and loans company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Broadway Financial had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 4.78%. The company had revenue of $9.33 million for the quarter.
About Broadway Financial
Broadway Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in attracting deposits from the public through its subsidiary. The company was founded in September 1995 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.
Further Reading
