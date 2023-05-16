Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 28.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,307 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 103.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,166,384 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $725,297,000 after purchasing an additional 5,161,226 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 174,002,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,369,862,000 after buying an additional 3,357,590 shares in the last quarter. Edmp Inc. raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6,884.3% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 3,343,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,471,000 after acquiring an additional 3,295,715 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 199,886,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,209,937,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9,777.8% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,657,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641,110 shares in the last quarter. 75.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Shares of BMY opened at $68.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.40. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $65.28 and a 52-week high of $81.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.50 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 51.75%. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 66.47%.

Insider Activity at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 50,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $3,378,818.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,202,182.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on BMY. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

