BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTXW) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTXW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a decline of 13.2% from the April 15th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BriaCell Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BriaCell Therapeutics stock. Privium Fund Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTXW – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 318,960 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,306 shares during the quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V.’s holdings in BriaCell Therapeutics were worth $622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

BriaCell Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of BriaCell Therapeutics stock opened at $2.70 on Tuesday. BriaCell Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $3.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.66.

