Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BREZ) Short Interest Down 8.3% in April

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BREZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decline of 8.3% from the April 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Breeze Holdings Acquisition

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Breeze Holdings Acquisition by 78.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC raised its stake in shares of Breeze Holdings Acquisition by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 28,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 7,330 shares during the period. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Breeze Holdings Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Breeze Holdings Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Clear Street LLC raised its stake in shares of Breeze Holdings Acquisition by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 81,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 31,227 shares during the period. 18.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Stock Performance

BREZ traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $10.74. 291 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,486. Breeze Holdings Acquisition has a twelve month low of $10.19 and a twelve month high of $10.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.53.

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Company Profile

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the energy industry in North America.

