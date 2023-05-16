Braintrust (BTRST) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $60.96 Million

Braintrust (BTRST) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 16th. Braintrust has a total market capitalization of $60.96 million and $453,905.28 worth of Braintrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Braintrust token can currently be purchased for about $0.76 or 0.00002807 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Braintrust has traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Braintrust

Braintrust was first traded on May 22nd, 2018. Braintrust’s total supply is 250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,181,852 tokens. Braintrust’s official website is www.braintrust.com. The Reddit community for Braintrust is https://reddit.com/r/braintrust and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Braintrust’s official Twitter account is @usebraintrust and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Braintrust Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Braintrust is a decentralized talent network that connects knowledgeable workers with leading companies. The platform is owned and built by its community, which earns ownership and control of the network through its native BTRST token. The token was launched on the Ethereum mainnet in 2020, has a fixed supply of 250 million tokens, and powers the entire network’s governance. The token incentivizes the community to build the network by referring clients and talent, and its ownership and governance are represented by the BTRST token.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Braintrust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Braintrust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Braintrust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

