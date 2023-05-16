Boyar Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Boyar Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 153,931 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 28,302 shares during the quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,582,047 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $559,599,000 after buying an additional 997,840 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,394,827 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $512,139,000 after buying an additional 210,175 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 23,252,129 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $147,884,000 after buying an additional 2,565,168 shares during the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 9.8% during the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 15,351,432 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $228,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371,689 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 3.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,121,959 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $124,735,000 after purchasing an additional 376,520 shares during the period. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hanesbrands Price Performance

HBI stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.92. 3,164,786 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,751,121. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.57, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.06. Hanesbrands Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.90 and a fifty-two week high of $13.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The textile maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 4.64% and a positive return on equity of 38.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HBI. TheStreet downgraded Hanesbrands from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.60.

Hanesbrands Company Profile



Hanesbrands, Inc engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, sourcing, and selling basic apparel such as T-shirts, bras, panties, shape wear, underwear, socks, and activewear. It operates through the following segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. The Innerwear segment includes basic apparel including men’s underwear, women’s panties, children’s underwear, and socks, and intimate apparel such as bras, and shape wear.

