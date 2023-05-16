Boyar Asset Management Inc. Sells 9,002 Shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Boyar Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) by 42.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,051 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 9,002 shares during the quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 567.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 82,337 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after buying an additional 70,004 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $12,248,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 17,088,246 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $360,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 11,278 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on AXTA. Barclays raised their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.95.

Axalta Coating Systems Stock Performance

AXTA traded down $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.09. 439,408 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,767,411. The firm has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.10 and its 200 day moving average is $28.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a one year low of $20.66 and a one year high of $32.56.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 23.36% and a net margin of 4.22%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Axalta Coating Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, Director William M. Cook bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.55 per share, with a total value of $73,875.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,975. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Chris Villavarayan acquired 34,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.20 per share, for a total transaction of $1,005,648.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 34,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,005,648. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William M. Cook acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.55 per share, with a total value of $73,875.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,975. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Axalta Coating Systems Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

Featured Stories

