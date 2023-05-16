Boyar Asset Management Inc. Sells 7,128 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Boyar Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 65,054 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,128 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises 2.5% of Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on CSCO shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. DZ Bank raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.38.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems Stock Up 0.3 %

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $29,633.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,162 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,444,895.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 20,117 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $987,342.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 798,970 shares in the company, valued at $39,213,447.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,568 shares of company stock valued at $2,376,624. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company's stock.

Shares of CSCO traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,940,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,934,053. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $193.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.00. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.60 and a twelve month high of $52.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.21.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $13.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.41 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 21.26%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

About Cisco Systems

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Featured Stories

