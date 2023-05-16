Boyar Asset Management Inc. Sells 5,961 Shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE)

Boyar Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,961 shares during the period. Madison Square Garden Entertainment makes up 1.8% of Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Boyar Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Madison Square Garden Entertainment worth $2,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 15,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 637,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,104,000 after buying an additional 7,525 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $1,305,000. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 379,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,752,000 after buying an additional 4,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 6,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. 73.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Madison Square Garden Entertainment

In other Madison Square Garden Entertainment news, Director Isiah Thomas III sold 931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total value of $54,444.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 24.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Price Performance

MSGE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a report on Sunday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.20.

Shares of MSGE stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $30.02. 73,124 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 346,394. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a 12-month low of $28.09 and a 12-month high of $35.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.75.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.

