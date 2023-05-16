Boyar Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,504 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Boyar Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,504 shares during the period. Marriott International makes up about 1.2% of Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1,066.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,157,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972,684 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 14,240.1% during the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,104,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,486 shares during the period. HS Management Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,541,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,035,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,228,198,000 after acquiring an additional 548,630 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,221,000. Institutional investors own 58.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.06, for a total transaction of $101,912.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,480,421.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Marriott International news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.06, for a total value of $101,912.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,480,421.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 5,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.18, for a total transaction of $1,032,972.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at $3,696,483.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,570 shares of company stock valued at $6,935,390 over the last ninety days. 12.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Marriott International Trading Up 0.4 %

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $176.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $168.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $195.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Marriott International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marriott International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR traded up $0.65 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $176.15. The stock had a trading volume of 366,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,785,315. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $167.72 and its 200 day moving average is $164.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.01 and a 52 week high of $183.27. The stock has a market cap of $53.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.57.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.23. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 272.54%. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This is a positive change from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.71%.

About Marriott International

(Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following geography segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Further Reading

