Boyar Asset Management Inc. Sells 100 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Boyar Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,392 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in American Express by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,759 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,566 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,064 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 4,999 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Express

In other American Express news, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total transaction of $2,635,280.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,712 shares in the company, valued at $2,374,644.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other American Express news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total transaction of $952,181.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,045 shares in the company, valued at $1,229,493.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total transaction of $2,635,280.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,712 shares in the company, valued at $2,374,644.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Express Price Performance

American Express stock traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $149.32. 829,854 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,465,777. The company’s fifty day moving average is $160.02 and its 200-day moving average is $159.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $110.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.18. American Express has a 52 week low of $130.65 and a 52 week high of $182.15.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by ($0.26). American Express had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.15 EPS for the current year.

American Express declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 8th that allows the company to buyback 120,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the payment services company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

American Express Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 25.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on AXP. Stephens lowered their target price on American Express from $149.00 to $146.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on American Express from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of American Express from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on American Express from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.41.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

