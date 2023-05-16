Bowlero (BOWL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $273.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.15 million. Bowlero had a negative return on equity of 288.06% and a negative net margin of 4.19%. On average, analysts expect Bowlero to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of BOWL stock opened at $13.55 on Tuesday. Bowlero has a 52-week low of $8.71 and a 52-week high of $17.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -41.06 and a beta of 0.20.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Bowlero by 42.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Bowlero in the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bowlero by 122.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Bowlero in the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bowlero in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Institutional investors own 64.88% of the company’s stock.
BOWL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Bowlero in a research note on Friday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Bowlero in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Bowlero in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bowlero in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Bowlero from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.08.
Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers under the AMF, Bowlmor Lanes, and Bowlero brand names. The company also provides hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. As of July 3, 2022, it operated approximately 317 centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.
