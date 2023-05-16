Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Takes Position in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 104.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Baker Hughes Trading Up 0.8 %

BKR opened at $27.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -253.55 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.58 and a 200 day moving average of $29.53. Baker Hughes has a 12 month low of $20.42 and a 12 month high of $38.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 7.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BKR. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Baker Hughes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. HSBC raised their price target on Baker Hughes from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Baker Hughes has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.63.

Insider Activity at Baker Hughes

In other news, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 12,293 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total transaction of $350,719.29. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $28,530. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the Oilfield Services and Equipment (OFSE) and industrial and Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides services for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.