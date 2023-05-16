Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Sells 6,000 Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFC. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 457.2% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 29,997,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $534,936,000 after buying an additional 24,613,635 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 17,846,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,917,000 after purchasing an additional 5,951,897 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 219.6% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,749,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Manulife Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,082,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Manulife Financial by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,706,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,402,832,000 after buying an additional 2,032,695 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.42% of the company’s stock.

MFC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$23.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th.

Shares of MFC opened at $19.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.11. Manulife Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $14.92 and a 1 year high of $20.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.57.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be given a $0.269 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.57%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.08%.

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

