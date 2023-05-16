Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Sells 23,210 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 53.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,378 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 23,210 shares during the period. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Medtronic by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,113 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Medtronic in the 3rd quarter worth $5,185,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 87.8% in the third quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,046 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 5,631 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii boosted its position in Medtronic by 6.2% during the third quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 13,151 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 45,004 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,498,000 after buying an additional 8,205 shares during the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. UBS Group lowered Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $127.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Medtronic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.79.

NYSE:MDT opened at $89.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $118.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $83.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.95. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $75.76 and a 52 week high of $106.33.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 13.20%. The company’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.47%.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

