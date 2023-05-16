Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Increases Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. raised its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 83.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,500 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 146,744 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $29,237,000 after purchasing an additional 30,351 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 163,635 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,603,000 after purchasing an additional 8,785 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 9,828 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 83,138 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $16,564,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 280,229 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $55,833,000 after buying an additional 5,123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LOW shares. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday, February 13th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.46.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 0.8 %

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $201.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.09. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.12 and a twelve month high of $223.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.53.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 82.30% and a net margin of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $22.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 25th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.96%.

Insider Transactions at Lowe’s Companies

In related news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total value of $1,853,967.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,523,936. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Lowe’s Companies



Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

