Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Boosts Stock Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 85.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,769 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 45.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the third quarter valued at $220,000. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 14.1% during the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. 55.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EL. TheStreet cut Estée Lauder Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $294.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Argus cut Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.21.

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:EL opened at $201.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.91 billion, a PE ratio of 66.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.01. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $186.47 and a 52-week high of $284.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $236.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $241.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.04). Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 23.99%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 87.71%.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

See Also

