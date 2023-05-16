Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (TSE:BPF.UN)

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (TSE:BPF.UN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 18th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.107 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th.

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

TSE BPF.UN traded down C$0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$16.52. 48,434 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,482. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.87, a quick ratio of 17.13 and a current ratio of 3.67. The company has a market capitalization of C$355.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$15.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$15.61. Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund has a one year low of C$14.02 and a one year high of C$16.85.

About Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund operates as a limited purpose open-ended trust. The company, indirectly through Boston Pizza Royalties Limited Partnership, owns trademarks and trade names used by Boston Pizza International Inc It operates as a franchisor of casual dining pizza and pasta restaurants.

