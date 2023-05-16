Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (OTCMKTS:BPZZF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (OTCMKTS:BPZZF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decrease of 6.7% from the April 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.0 days.

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Stock Performance

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund stock remained flat at $12.26 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.52. Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund has a 52 week low of $10.58 and a 52 week high of $13.01.

About Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund

Read More

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund is a limited purpose open-ended trust, which engages in the operation and franchising of Boston Pizza restaurants in Canada. The company was founded on June 10, 2002 and is headquartered in Richmond, Canada.

