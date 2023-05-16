Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Trading 3.6% Higher

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 3.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $325.19 and last traded at $324.64. 69,114 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 140,699 shares. The stock had previously closed at $313.27.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Boston Beer in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $300.00 to $311.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Boston Beer from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $298.58.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 66.06 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $317.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $343.98.

Boston Beer ( NYSE:SAM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.41). Boston Beer had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 7.58%. The company had revenue of $410.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Boston Beer news, VP Annette N. Fritsch sold 220 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.37, for a total transaction of $70,041.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $444,762.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Boston Beer news, VP Annette N. Fritsch sold 220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.37, for a total transaction of $70,041.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $444,762.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John C. Geist sold 646 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.14, for a total transaction of $206,810.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,573 shares in the company, valued at $1,784,140.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SAM. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Beer during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boston Beer during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Boston Beer by 172.2% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Beer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Boston Beer during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.72% of the company’s stock.

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the production of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head Craft Brewery. Boston Beer produces alcohol beverages, including hard seltzer, malt beverages (“beers“), and hard cider at company-owned breweries and its cidery, and under contract arrangements at other brewery locations.

