Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by Saturna Capital CORP

Saturna Capital CORP lowered its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 227 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5 shares during the quarter. Saturna Capital CORP’s holdings in Booking were worth $457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Booking by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Booking by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,304,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Booking by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 1,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Ensemble Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Booking by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ensemble Capital Management LLC now owns 26,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,415,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Booking by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 833 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

BKNG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised their target price on Booking from $2,850.00 to $2,900.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Booking from $3,210.00 to $3,430.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on Booking from $2,911.00 to $2,960.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Booking from $2,670.00 to $2,950.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on Booking from $2,750.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Booking currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,749.08.

Booking stock opened at $2,646.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.33. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,616.85 and a fifty-two week high of $2,731.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2,593.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,322.41.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $11.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.63 by $1.97. Booking had a return on equity of 148.40% and a net margin of 22.14%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 134.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 36 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,418.64, for a total value of $87,071.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 651 shares in the company, valued at $1,574,534.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 36 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,418.64, for a total transaction of $87,071.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 651 shares in the company, valued at $1,574,534.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,418.64, for a total value of $1,330,252.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,154 shares in the company, valued at $39,070,710.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,397 shares of company stock worth $6,117,981 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

