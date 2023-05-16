Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) CFO Sells $1,444,844.50 in Stock

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,626.99, for a total transaction of $1,444,844.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,054 shares in the company, valued at $39,546,707.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Booking Stock Performance

Booking stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2,646.32. 225,115 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,649. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,616.85 and a twelve month high of $2,731.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,593.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,322.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $97.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.33.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $11.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.63 by $1.97. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 148.40% and a net margin of 22.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.90 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 134.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Booking

BKNG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,250.00 to $2,630.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,524.00 to $2,583.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,050.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Booking from $1,750.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,750.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,749.08.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. Sentinus LLC purchased a new position in Booking during the first quarter worth $202,000. Soros Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Booking by 254.5% in the first quarter. Soros Capital Management LLC now owns 6,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,145,000 after purchasing an additional 4,911 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH grew its position in shares of Booking by 0.4% in the first quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 1,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,246,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the first quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Booking by 1.3% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 454 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

