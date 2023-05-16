BNP Paribas SA (BNPQY) to Issue Dividend of $1.80 on June 13th

BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, May 13th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of 1.7982 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This is a positive change from BNP Paribas’s previous dividend of $1.66.
BNP Paribas Trading Up 0.9 %
BNP Paribas stock opened at $31.95 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. BNP Paribas has a 52 week low of $20.19 and a 52 week high of $35.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.47.
BNP Paribas Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BNP Paribas (BNPQY)
- Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Turns Profitable On Successful Drug Launch
- Fast-Food Stocks Set To Sizzle This Summer
- Lightspeed Commerce to Capitalize on Labor Shortage
- The Turnaround for Weight Watchers is Taking Shape
- Is Uber Stock Pricing in Operational GAAP Profitability Soon?
Receive News & Ratings for BNP Paribas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNP Paribas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.