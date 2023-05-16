BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF (TSE:ZEB) Stock Price Up 1%

BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF (TSE:ZEB – Get Rating) rose 1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$34.35 and last traded at C$34.35. Approximately 636,822 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 1,108,715 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$34.02.

BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$33.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$34.91.

BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 26th.

